

CTVNews.ca and CTV Regina





NDP MP Christine Moore has been cleared by a third-party investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct that were raised against her by a male veteran.

In May, the NDP launched the investigation and suspended Moore's caucus duties as a result of belatedly-surfaced allegations stemming from an alleged sexual encounter and subsequent interactions with an injured veteran following his appearance at a House committee in 2013.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters in Montreal Thursday that the investigation concluded that the allegations against her were unfounded. Moore will be resuming her caucus duties.

Back in May, Regina MP Erin Weir was kicked out of the NDP caucus after he spoke publicly about an investigation that found merit in harassment allegations against him. It was Moore who filed the initial complaint about Weir.

Weir has since switched his party affiliation to the Co-operative Commonwealth Foundation, which is considered to be the predecessor of the modern NDP. Weir is the only MP in the House of Commons sitting as a CCF MP.