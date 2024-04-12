REGINA
    • Ex Sask. school division employees accused of stealing laptops, misusing public funds

    Rows of desks are seen in an empty classroom in Regina's Campbell Collegiate. August 25, 2020. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) Rows of desks are seen in an empty classroom in Regina's Campbell Collegiate. August 25, 2020. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
    Two Saskatchewan school divisions are reporting losses of public money totaling more than $22,000 between December, 2023 and February 2024.

    According to a news release from the province, 12 laptops were stolen within the Regina Roman Catholic School Division. An employee who has since been fired was suspected of being involved in the theft, the release said.

    The missing laptops resulted in a loss of $9,600 of public money.

    Public money totaling $15,152 was also lost from the Living Sky School Division over the same timeframe, with an employee being accused of misappropriation of funds.

    According to the release, the accused employee has since been fired with the matter being reported to RCMP.

    The school division has since increased the frequency of internal audits and is also implementing new internal software for accepting fees and payments with the goal of reducing the amount of physical cash that is handled inside schools, according to the province.

    The province added that the Ministry of Education has tabled its report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

