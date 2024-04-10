Fire at Cornwall Centre deliberately set, arson investigation underway

A fire that caused "extensive damage" to The Bay at the Cornwall Centre was deliberately set, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say.

The fire was ignited in a rack of clothing near one of store’s exits.

“We are working with Regina police on the investigation,” a spokesperson for RFPS told CTV News.

Firefighters responded to the reported fire at 2:18 Wednesday afternoon. Resident witnessed several fire engines on 11th Avenue, directly outside the south entrance to The Bay as crews worked.

Smoke could be seen in the department store via its exterior windows – while fire trucks were connected to hydrants outside.

No one was injured in the incident, however “extensive smoke and water damage” was reported in the store’s main floor.

“The fire was controlled by both our crew that made entry and the automatic sprinklers,” RFPS said.

Just after 5 p.m., the province announced that its eHealth head office, which is located in the same building as The Bay, would be closed to the public on Thursday.

“At this time our front counter service for Health Registries and Vital Statistics is closed, and there will be a delay in responding to inquiries received through other channels,” the release read.

The province said reopening updates would be shared through its website and social media.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Regina police confirmed it is conducting an arson investigation into the incident.

Residents are asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers with any information that could assist the investigation.