Fire in Moose Jaw causes significant damage
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 4:01PM CST
A large building in Moose Jaw was significantly damaged by a fire on Wednesday.
The Moose Jaw Fire Department says the fire happened in a four-bay shop on North Service Road just before 8 a.m. The fire started in the first bay, believed to be a truck wash business.
The fire caused significant damage to the buuilding rented by Super B Detailing, but no cost has been determined. The blaze reached the second shop, but was contained there.
No injuries have been reported and a cause has not been determined. The fire is not considered suspicious, according to the fire department.