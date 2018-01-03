A large building in Moose Jaw was significantly damaged by a fire on Wednesday.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department says the fire happened in a four-bay shop on North Service Road just before 8 a.m. The fire started in the first bay, believed to be a truck wash business.

The fire caused significant damage to the buuilding rented by Super B Detailing, but no cost has been determined. The blaze reached the second shop, but was contained there.

No injuries have been reported and a cause has not been determined. The fire is not considered suspicious, according to the fire department.