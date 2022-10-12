Flu shot clinics open to Sask. residents

Saskatchewan residents can now get their influenza vaccines as of this week.

The province’s flu immunization campaign kicked off Oct. 11. Residents can book appointments online or receive the shot at participating pharmacies and walk-in clinics.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and Health Minister Paul Merriman both rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday to receive their flu shots at a pop-up clinic in Regina’s Victoria Square Mall.

“When you get any type of needle, there’s that first initial little shock. After that, I feel fine,” Merriman told reporters after receiving his shot.

“We’ve always had a good flu (shot) uptake in Saskatchewan mostly with our seniors population where they are more vulnerable.”

Merriman said he’s hopeful more than just seniors will get their influenza vaccine this year given how much talk there has been about the importance of vaccinations since the pandemic.

Dr. Shahab expects to see more flu and respiratory illnesses this season compared to the last two years due to fewer people wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Shahab has been paying attention to Australia’s flu season to help predict influenza trends that could happen here.

“They saw an early and significant influenza season as well COVID transmission,” Shahab said, adding Saskatchewan can likely expect similar outcomes.

He said the northern hemisphere is seeing a handful of influenza cases right now, including in Saskatchewan.

“This is exactly the right time not to just get your bivalent COVID dose but also your flu shot,” he said.

Shahab said Saskatchewan can expect an early influenza wave anywhere from November to February. A second wave will likely follow later in the flu season.

More information on the province’s flu clinics can be found here.