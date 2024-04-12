Former Sask. teacher facing additional charges from historic sexual assault

A former Maple Creek, Sask. teacher is facing more charges stemming from a historic sexual assault.

Maple Creek RCMP received a report of a possible additional sexual assault on July 21, 2023, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Through investigation, Dexter Bacsu was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. He was arrested on March 21, 2024 and appeared in Maple Creek Provincial Court on April 11, 2024.

His initial charges stemmed from a report of historic sexual assault involving a young boy on a sports-related trip in the early 2000’s.

Bascu was arrested and charged with those counts on April 27, 2023.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and encourage anyone with information that can assist with investigation to contact Maple Creek RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

- With files from David Prisciak