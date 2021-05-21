REGINA -- Friends and family of Samwel Uko will gather in Wascana Park Friday night to remember the 20-year-old on the one-year anniversary of his death at the lake.

On the morning of May 21, 2020, the former University of Saskatchewan football player went to the Regina General Hospital, where he told medical staff he was having trouble sleeping due to chronic pain from a previous car accident and was struggling with depression, according to Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) documents.

The documents show Uko told staff at the hospital he was not experiencing suicidal thoughts and he was cleared to go home. He left the hospital with medication, a referral to the mental health clinic, contact information for mobile crisis and was urged to return to hospital if he felt unsafe.

His family said he was taken to hospital by police a second time later that afternoon, after he called 911 to seek mental health attention. The SHA said Uko refused to give nurses his name – though he had given police his last name and date of birth – which led to security escorting him out of the hospital.

Surveillance video shows Uko screaming for help as four security officers physically removed him from the emergency room.

Within hours of being removed from the hospital Uko walked to Wascana Lake – where his body was found by search and rescue teams later that evening. Uko’s family believes he died by suicide.

Two months after Uko’s death, the SHA apologized for its role. SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said too much time was spent trying to identify Uko and not enough attention was given to the care he required.

The SHA said it put a quality improvement plan in place, which would make a number of changes to screening protocols, including addressing gaps in the process for removing someone from an SHA facility and improving registration and triage processes.

The health authority also said it would take “system-wide actions on mental health and cultural responsiveness,” acknowledging that “consideration must be given to the larger context of Samwel’s racial background and general struggles faced by individuals like Samwel trying to access appropriate mental health supports.”

Uko’s family has launched a lawsuit against the SHA and Saskatchewan government, saying the province failed to protect him in his most vulnerable state. A coroner’s inquest will further examine what happened, although a date still needs to be set.

