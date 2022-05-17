Gas theft up 76% in Sask. to start 2022: RCMP

Gasoline thefts in Saskatchewan are up 76 per cent in 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to a recent RCMP report.

There were 178 fuel thefts reported to Saskatchewan RCMP between January and April 2022.

"Obviously, there has been a significant increase in the price of fuel recently. We can't speculate on motives in these thefts but it is important that individuals and businesses be aware they may be occurring more frequently,” said Monica Deters, Saskatchewan RCMP's acting officer in charge of crime reduction and crime prevention.

These theft totals include both gasoline and diesel. Of the 178 reported thefts, 137 were from gas stations.

"Considering this, gas stations may want to implement 'pay before you pump' or other policies to prevent customers from inadvertently or intentionally leaving without paying for fuel," Deters said.

"Businesses should also consider if their video surveillance and lighting are sufficient and located in appropriate locations for suspects and their vehicles to be identified in the event of a crime."

The other reported thefts include 10 from farm fuel tanks, 12 from bulk fuel tanks, 10 thefts of jerry cans and nine incidents of siphoning or drilling gas tanks.

RCMP said people can take precautions to prevent fuel theft, including locking privately owned tanks, setting up video of photo surveillance, parking vehicles in a locked garage, outbuilding or well lit area; parking with fuel doors facing a frequently travelled road, activating vehicle alarms and reporting suspicious activity to police.