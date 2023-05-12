'Growing the population': Regina Wildlife Federation raising 1,000 new pheasant chicks

The Regina Wildlife Federation received 1,000 pheasant chicks on Friday for its Pheasant Raising Program.

All of the chicks are only two days old and remain in a warm and safe place until they are ready to go out on their own once they reach adulthood.

"We raise the birds until they are full adults, which will be the middle of August and then we release them out to the wild," Lyle Cattell, from Regina Wildlife Federation said.

Cattell said for the time being, they have dozens of Regina Wildlife Federation members that help with the birds in the morning and night.

"Other branches of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation make donations to our program to help cover the cost of feed and transportation," Cattell said.

The program aims to grow the population and Cattell said to date it's been successful.

The only challenges are hawks, eagles and weasels which can harm pheasants outside.

For Cattell, the program is also an opportunity to spend more time with his grandson.

"He cares about their habitat,” Cattell said.

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation purchases land so they can have more space for birds, deer and moose, Cattell said.