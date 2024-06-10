Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light

REGINA
    The interior of a Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) The interior of a Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.

    On Saturday, June 8, at around 7:45 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) stopped a vehicle after discovering one of its brake lights were burnt out.

    Police approached the vehicle and identified the driver – discovering that he was driving with a suspended licence.

    Officers noted there was a gun in the vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger for possessing a prohibited firearm. A search of the vehicle following the arrest revealed both an unloaded and loaded gun along with ammunition.

    A 31-year-old man from St. John’s, Newfoundland is facing seven charges – ranging from possessing unauthorized firearms to carless storage of firearms.

    A 30-year-old man from Indian Head faces five similar charges.

    Both the accused made their first appearances in Regina provincial court Monday morning.

