Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light

A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.

On Saturday, June 8, at around 7:45 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) stopped a vehicle after discovering one of its brake lights were burnt out.

Police approached the vehicle and identified the driver – discovering that he was driving with a suspended licence.

Officers noted there was a gun in the vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger for possessing a prohibited firearm. A search of the vehicle following the arrest revealed both an unloaded and loaded gun along with ammunition.

A 31-year-old man from St. John’s, Newfoundland is facing seven charges – ranging from possessing unauthorized firearms to carless storage of firearms.

A 30-year-old man from Indian Head faces five similar charges.

Both the accused made their first appearances in Regina provincial court Monday morning.