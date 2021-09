REGINA -- With Canadians heading back to the polls in September, federal political parties have declared their candidates in preparation for a brisk campaign.

The campaign for the late summer election kicked off on August 15, with election day set for September 20.

Elections Canada issued its list of confirmed candidates on Sept. 1.

Here’s a look at the candidates running in southern Saskatchewan ridings in 2021.

REGINA-LEWVAN

Conservative - Warren Steinley

Green - Michael Wright

Liberal - Susan Cameron

NDP - Tria Donaldson

PPC - Rod Kletchko

REGINA-QU’APPELLE

Conservative - Andrew Scheer

Green - Naomi Hunter

Liberal - Cecilia Melanson

NDP - Annaliese Bos

PPC - Andrew Yubeta

REGINA-WASCANA

Conservative - Michael Kram

Green -Victor Lau

Liberal - Sean McEachern

NDP - Erin Hidlebaugh

PPC - Mario Milanovski

CYPRESS HILLS-GRASSLANDS

Conservative - Jeremy Patzer

Green - Carol Vandale

Liberal - Mackenzie Hird

NDP - Alex McPhee

PPC - Charles Hislop

Maverick Party - Mark Skagen

MOOSE JAW-LAKE CENTRE-LANIGAN

Conservative - Fraser Tolmie

Green - Isaiah Hunter

Liberal - Katelyn Zimmer

NDP - Talon Regent

PPC - Chey Craik

Maverick Party - David Craig Townsend

SOURIS-MOOSE MOUNTAIN

Conservative - Robert Kitchen

Liberal - Javin Ames Sinclair

NDP - Hannah Ann Duerr

PPC - Diane Neufeld

Maverick Party - Greg Douglas

YORKTON-MELVILLE

Conservative - Cathy Wagantall

Green - Valerie Brooks

Liberal - Jordan Ames-Sinclair

NDP - Halsten Rust

PPC - Braden Robertson

Maverick Party - Denise Loucks