REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released the first details of the 2020 Grey Cup Festival coming to Regina in November.

#GreyCup festival buzz at Mosaic Stadium. #Riders President & CEO Craig Reynolds announcing what CFL fans can expect in November in Regina. Street festivals, provincial party, TikTok, everything is on the table. @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/q4MuWw6hSD — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 28, 2020

The festival begins on Nov. 17 and runs until Nov. 22, when Mosaic Stadium will host the 108th Grey Cup game. The festival will include free, family-friendly activities, interactive social media installations, food, music and more.

All the festivities will be hosted at Evraz Place, including the NexGen Energy Street Festival. Events are also scheduled for Confederation Park outside of Mosaic Stadium. The festival will take up 415,000 square feet of outdoor space at Evraz Place. Organizers say they were drawn to the new stadium and the fact that all events can be on the same grounds.

“I know this city and province will set a new standard on what a Grey Cup should be. I can guarantee this will be one of the best Grey Cups in CFL history.” #cfl Commissioner @RandyAmbrosie speaking at Mosaic Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NzArc3EPyr — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 28, 2020

Festival sponsor Richardson Pioneer is awarding six Saskatchewan communities $25,000 for infrastructure for health, wellness and active living. Small to medium communities can apply and the public will vote for winners. The winning communities will also host a party to assist in their fundraising efforts.

The festival will also host the League of Legends Canadian Nationals Esport Tournament with a $50,000 purse, the largest prize for League of Legends in Canada.

The Grey Cup Festival is sponsored by the Province of Saskatchewan, City of Regina, NexGen and Richardson Pioneer.