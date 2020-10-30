REGINA -- Advance polls for the City of Regina municipal election open on Monday.

This election, residents can vote at any of the advanced poll locations, no matter where they live, they just need to bring their voter information card and identification.

The city will also offer a drive-thru polling station. Residents can pull vehicle their vehicle up to City Hall along Smith Street and an elections staff member will meet them at their vehicle.

ADVANCED POLL LOCATIONS

City Hall and City Hall Drive-thru 2476 Victoria Avenue(Smith Street)

November 2 – 4, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Northgate Mall, 489 Albert Street

November 2 and 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and November 4,10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

North West Leisure Centre 1127 Arnason Street

November 2 – 4, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

South Leisure Centre 170 Sunset Drive

November 2 – 4, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Victoria Square Mall 2223 E Victoria Avenue

November 2 and 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and November 4, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The City Clerk said there are also options for those who are self-isolating because of COVID-19.

“We were hoping that people still can come in, but for people who are self-isolating, coming to drive-thru might be one of their best options, assuming that they drive," City of Regina City Clerk Jim Nichol said.

"If there's a unique situation, please call the office, and we will make whatever reasons we can to accommodate, we want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to vote."

For people who are voting by mail, Friday, Oct. 30 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

The City is also asking residents who are voting by mail to get their ballots into City Hall as soon as possible.

Mail-in ballots received after the advanced poll dates can't be counted until after 8 p.m. on election day.

"In the provincial election, we saw record numbers when it comes to mail-in voting and we're expecting anything kind of similar for the city," Nichol said.

"With respect to mail-in applications, we've seen a huge uptake. In a typical year, we may get between 80 to 120. As of this morning, I believe the numbers was closer to 46 or 4700. So that gives you a pretty good understanding of the uptake that we've received the interest in it."

Residents can drop their mail-in ballot in the deposit slot on the East side of City Hall's main doors.