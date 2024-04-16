Here's where to find temporary bus stops in downtown Regina

As the City of Regina continues its 11th Avenue revitalization project – residents can expect to catch the bus at temporary locations in the area during this year’s construction season.

The changes affect all stops on 11th Avenue between Albert and Broad Street are moving to locations on Victoria Avenue, Lorne Street, 12th Avenue and Albert Street.

The temporary stops are divided between five locations.

Stop A faces westbound on 12th Avenue between Lorne and Smith Street. Stops include:

1 Broad North

4 Walsh Acres

10 Normanview

15 Heritage

60 Arcola East Express

Stop B heads northbound on Lorne Street between 12th and Victoria Avenue.

2 Argyle Park

3 Sherwood Estates

4 Hillsdale

7 Whitmore Park

8 Eastview

12 Mount Royal

50 Victoria East Express

Stop C travels westbound and is situated between Lorne Street and Scarth Street.

1 Dieppe/Westerra/GTH

5 Uplands

8 Normandy Heights

9 Albert Park

10 RCMP

30 Rochdale Express

Stop D faces eastbound on 12th Avenue between McIntyre and Smith Street.

2 Wood Meadows

3 University

7 Glencairn

9 Parkridge

12 Varsity Park

30 University

Lastly, Stop E faces northbound on Albert Street at 12th Avenue.

40 Albert North Express

24 Airport (Will become a permanent stop beginning May 5)

The changes took affect on April 14.

The 11th Avenue revitalization is a four year construction project. Phase two will run from May to October of this year and will focus on the section of 12th Ave from Broad Street to the alley west of Lorne Street.