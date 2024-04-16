REGINA
Regina

    Here's where to find temporary bus stops in downtown Regina

    As the City of Regina continues its 11th Avenue revitalization project – residents can expect to catch the bus at temporary locations in the area during this year’s construction season.

    The changes affect all stops on 11th Avenue between Albert and Broad Street are moving to locations on Victoria Avenue, Lorne Street, 12th Avenue and Albert Street.

    The temporary stops are divided between five locations.

    Stop A faces westbound on 12th Avenue between Lorne and Smith Street. Stops include:

    • 1 Broad North
    • 4 Walsh Acres
    • 10 Normanview
    • 15 Heritage
    • 60 Arcola East Express

    Stop B heads northbound on Lorne Street between 12th and Victoria Avenue.

    • 2 Argyle Park
    • 3 Sherwood Estates
    • 4 Hillsdale
    • 7 Whitmore Park
    • 8 Eastview
    • 12 Mount Royal
    • 50 Victoria East Express

    Stop C travels westbound and is situated between Lorne Street and Scarth Street.

    • 1 Dieppe/Westerra/GTH
    • 5 Uplands
    • 8 Normandy Heights
    • 9 Albert Park
    • 10 RCMP
    • 30 Rochdale Express

    Stop D faces eastbound on 12th Avenue between McIntyre and Smith Street.

    • 2 Wood Meadows
    • 3 University
    • 7 Glencairn
    • 9 Parkridge
    • 12 Varsity Park
    • 30 University

    Lastly, Stop E faces northbound on Albert Street at 12th Avenue.

    • 40 Albert North Express
    • 24 Airport (Will become a permanent stop beginning May 5)

    The changes took affect on April 14.

    The 11th Avenue revitalization is a four year construction project. Phase two will run from May to October of this year and will focus on the section of 12th Ave from Broad Street to the alley west of Lorne Street.

