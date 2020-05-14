REGINA -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Regina on Thursday morning, as part of a series of flyovers across the country.

People gathered around the city to check out the mid-air spectacle. Onlookers took to Wascana Hill for a picturesque view of the show.

The flyovers are part of the Snowbirds Operation Inspiration, meant to show appreciation for Canadians fighting against COVID-19.

Operation Inspiration began on May 1 in Nova Scotia. Since then, the team of 11 tutor jets has been flying throughout Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

CTV News Regina’s Wayne Mantyka caught up with some people who described the spectacle as a “patriotic” experience.

The CF Snowbirds say thank you to front-line workers in Regina today with a flypast over the city and local hospitals. #OpInspiration pic.twitter.com/dgkZJWRDyD — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) May 14, 2020

People around Regina shared their shots of the planes on social media.

The Saskatchewan Party shared this video of the Snowbirds flying over the Legislative Building.