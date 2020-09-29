REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Provincial Election is officially underway with the writ being dropped on Tuesday morning.

Saskatchewan’s 29th general election began when Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe met with Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty at Government House, to request he dissolve the Legislative Assembly.

Scott Moe met with Lt.-Gov Russ Mirasty at government House Tuesday to request he dissolve the Legislative Assembly. (Marc Smith / CTV News Regina)

READ MORE: Saskatchewan's 29th general election begins as writ drop announced

The 2020 Saskatchewan general election, scheduled for Oct. 26, will include six registered political parties and likely more than 250 candidates.

Later in the morning, Moe officially launched the Saskatchewan Party campaign, promising to balance the budget by 2024 and to grow the economy as the province navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Moe continued his day-one election campaigning by putting in lawn signs with Regina University candidate Tina Beaudry-Mellor. (Marc Smith / CTV News)

READ MORE: 'Who do you trust?' Sask. Party launches election campaign

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili kicked off the party's provincial election campaign pledging investments in health care and schools should they be elected government.

Meili said life for residents in Saskatchewan was getting harder, even before the pandemic, and that it’s time to invest in people.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili launched the party's 2020 campaign in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on September 29, 2020. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV New)

READ MORE: NDP launches provincial election campaign, pledges investments

As of Tuesday, the Sask Party holds 46 seats in the legislature and the NDP holds 13. There are two vacancies.

Check out the CTV News 2020 Saskatchewan Election page for continuing coverage of the campaign, leading up to Oct. 26.