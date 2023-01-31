'It changed my whole outlook': Regina lottery worker retires after winning $250K

Ken Dorsch has run the Sask. Lotteries kiosk in Victoria Square Mall for 32 years. He retired on Tuesday following his $250,000 lotto win.

Dorsch told CTV News that he’s seen many changes in the mall over his career and in the lottery business itself.

Over his career, he’s worked many six day workweeks. However, he said it was always a pleasure to come to work, with many friendships made during Dorsch’s time at the kiosk.

Regular customers to the Victoria Square fixture became like family, according to Dorsch.

For a man that’s wished so many “good luck” over the years, Dorsch finally had some of his own in December.

Dorsch claimed a $250,000 top prize on a Crossword Supreme instant ticket on Dec. 13.

“I’ve been thinking about retirement for quite awhile, but I just thought maybe I don’t have enough money saved up,” Dorsch told CTV News.

“So I decided to keep on working a little bit longer. So this thing changed my whole outlook.”

As for what Dorsch will do in his retirement, he plans to stay around the Victoria Square Mall to walk with friends and enjoy coffee in the food court.

In addition to helping him retire, Dorsch plans to use a portion of his winnings to travel down to California and visit relatives.