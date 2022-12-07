Jamal Morrow signs one-year contract extension with Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ leading rusher will be back with the team for another season.

The team announced running back Jamal Morrow signed a one-year contract extension on Wednesday morning.

Morrow led the Green and White with 666 yards on the ground in 2022. He also tallied 366 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He finished fourth in league-wide rushing yards for the season.

He surpassed the 100 yard rushing mark twice in 2022.

The Washington State University product played in 12 games for the Riders this past year, missing eight games with a broken wrist.