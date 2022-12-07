Jamal Morrow signs one-year contract extension with Riders
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ leading rusher will be back with the team for another season.
The team announced running back Jamal Morrow signed a one-year contract extension on Wednesday morning.
Morrow led the Green and White with 666 yards on the ground in 2022. He also tallied 366 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He finished fourth in league-wide rushing yards for the season.
He surpassed the 100 yard rushing mark twice in 2022.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts sent to your device
- Here are the 5 former Riders drafted into the new XFL
The Washington State University product played in 12 games for the Riders this past year, missing eight games with a broken wrist.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
There have never been so many renters in Canada, RBC report says
Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Suspected German coup plot leads to dozens of arrests
German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.
Saskatoon
-
Air Canada cuts flights to Calgary from Saskatchewan
Starting in mid-January Air Canada will no longer be offering direct flights to and from Calgary for the province's two biggest airports.
-
Sask. premier has 56% approval rating: poll
At 56 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the second highest approval rating amongst the Canadian provinces, according to a recent poll.
-
Saskatoon business too late to appeal 170 per cent tax increase: City
A Saskatoon business owner is taking his tax fight to city council over what he calls a "tax overassessment error."
Winnipeg
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.
-
Manitobans increasing debt and missing payments: report
New numbers show Manitobans are racking up debt and, in some cases, not making payments.
Calgary
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
Knee surgery livestreamed 'direct from the OR' for Calgary high school students
While many Calgary high school students are used to video learning, a livestream lesson took it to a whole new level by showing a total knee replacement surgery live from start to finish.
-
Calgary pharmacist hopes secured supply of children’s pain, fever medication eases demand
A Calgary pharmacist is welcoming the Alberta Government’s procurement of five million bottles of children’s pain and fever medication as demand skyrockets and pharmacies struggle to fill their shelves.
Edmonton
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn
First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.
-
Snow maze, skating with Santa, New Years Eve party planned at ICE District this month
The ICE District has announced a packed calendar of events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, to celebrate winter solstice, Christmas, and New Years Eve.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
Toronto
-
7-month-old Toronto baby with rare liver disease in 'desperate' need of a transplant
A seven-month-old baby is in 'desperate' need of a liver transplant in Toronto, but all she can do is wait for her name to reach the top of the donor list or hope for a living match.
-
‘They all want to hold on to their power’: Ford fires back at councillors criticizing Bill 39
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused councillors who have criticized further strong mayor legislation of wanting to “hold on to their power.”
-
Police charge adult with accessory in alleged murder of Hamilton woman
Police have laid an accessory charge against a 40-year-old woman in connection with the murder of Hamilton woman Danielle Strauss.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie facing new accusations of harassment, manipulation, sexual assault
A prominent Ottawa lawyer accused of offering legal services in exchange for sexual favours is now facing accusations of harassment, manipulation and sexual assault.
Vancouver
-
RCMP investigating after woman shot in Maple Ridge home
A woman was shot in a Maple Ridge home Monday evening, according to police, who say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. Premier David Eby to reveal new cabinet with health, safety, housing priorities
British Columbia Premier David Eby will appoint a new cabinet today in a move pundits are saying will be a blend of old and new faces, and could also start the countdown towards an early election.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
Montreal
-
Hard talks on hard targets: real work begins at Montreal biodiversity conference
Representatives from nearly 200 countries are to begin the real work Wednesday at a crucial meeting on global biodiversity -- hard talks on hard targets for saving enough of the world's ecosystems to keep the planet functioning.
-
-
Quebec to end freeze on joint bank accounts in case of death
The Quebec government announced on Wednesday that the freezing of joint accounts in the event of the death of one of the couple's partners has been lifted.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. Premier David Eby to reveal new cabinet with health, safety, housing priorities
British Columbia Premier David Eby will appoint a new cabinet today in a move pundits are saying will be a blend of old and new faces, and could also start the countdown towards an early election.
-
Neighbours concerned after Saanich approves first-ever townhouse development without parking
For the first time ever, the District of Saanich has approved construction of a multi-unit residential building that will not include parking spots.
-
'Left syrup paw prints': Bears break into Nanaimo home, raid pantry while homeowners inside
A Nanaimo, B.C., couple has quite the story to tell after a mother bear and two cubs broke into their home and raided their kitchen last week.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system. For many in Nova Scotia, though, the early promise has proven illusory.
-
Cape Breton seniors who lost long-time home in fire overwhelmed by community support
A Cape Breton couple is counting their blessings after making it out of their long-time home that was destroyed by fire on Monday.
-
Missing woman from Walton, N.S., found safe after emergency alert issued
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 65-year-old woman reported missing from Walton, N.S., who was the subject of an emergency alert, has been found safe.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week
It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.
-
Kingsway Entertainment District to be replaced by film studio in Sudbury
Out of the ashes of the controversial Kingsway Entertainment District, funding is already in place to build a new $40 million film studio on the same piece of land in Greater Sudbury.
-
'Landmark' agreement signed over Ring of Fire
Ring of Fire Metals is taking the next step toward critical mineral development in northern Ontario with Webequie First Nation.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision closes Hespeler Road
Hespeler Road in Cambridge remains closed between Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road for a fatal collision investigation.
-
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
-
Police seize nearly two dozen guns from Cambridge home
A 34-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police seized nearly two dozen guns from a Cambridge home.