Judge denies bail for boy accused of starting fire at Regina Walmart
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:50PM CST
A fire truck is parked metres from the front doors of a Walmart store in north Regina on Dec. 10, 2019.
REGINA -- A boy, 12, appeared in court on Wednesday on arson charges regarding a fire at a Regina Walmart.
The boy was denied bail by a judge for starting a fire in the Rochdale Walmart on Dec. 10.
It's alleged he lit paper towel on fire at the store that resulted in an estimated $10 million in damage.
The boy is also facing a number of other charges, including uttering a threat to cause death to a person, threatening to shoot students and staff at Ruth Pawson Elementary School in October and theft of a vehicle in November.
He will appear in court again on Friday morning.