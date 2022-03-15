JustCurious About the CTV broadcast tower

You can see it, at least its beacon, from anywhere in the city of Regina. It’s the over the air broadcast tower at CTV Regina. A viewer asked for some fun facts about it, so here we go!

The original CTV over the air broadcast tower was installed in 1954. The tower you’d see as you drove by our location is a replacement that was installed in 1997. It stands 700 feet tall and is a three level tower. Each level is supported by a guide wire, one placed every 120 degrees, around the structure.

There is a skycam mounted part way up (350 feet) which you’ll see used during all of our CTV News broadcasts. It has a pretty good range and even has a windshield wiper attached to clear it off on those snowy or rainy days.

Our hard working engineering team has installed a strobe tour light system on the tower, which is standard for anything over 500 feet. The whole thing is maintained monthly (or as necessary) which includes changing any lightbulbs.

By now you’ve read “over the air” a couple of times and maybe you’re wondering what that means. The tower you see at CTV Regina does not supply television signal to anyone watching on cable or satellite. These towers send our signal out to anyone still using antennas (you might call them ‘rabbit ears’) to dial in our channel. Trust us, there are plenty of viewers still using OTA, but the number is on the decline. The tower shoots our signal out 80 kilometers in each direction and is one of several around the province, doing the same.

However you dial us in, we’re glad you do and we appreciate you being with us!