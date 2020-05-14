REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has announced $10 million in additional support for Saskatchewan livestock producers as they continue to navigate a market disrupted by COVID-19

“Our livestock sector is facing tremendous challenges, with producers facing higher costs to feed animals that cannot move along the supply chain as they normally would,” Marit said. “Participation in the AgriRecovery set-aside program will compensate producers for the cost of temporarily holding cattle back from market until supply more evenly matches demand and processing capacity.”

This announcement includes $5 million for the provinces share of the federal AgriRecovery program and another $5 million to help offset the higher cost of the Western Livestock Price Insurance Program.

”Saskatchewan livestock producers will now be able to access a total of $12.5 million under the set-aside program. On May 5, the federal government announced their 60 per cent contribution to the AgriRecovery program,” the Saskatchewan government said in a news release.

According to information provided by the province, the program will be presented to producers via the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

“COVID-19 has had multiple effects on Canada’s cattle producers,” Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association Chair Arnold Balicki said. “Industry put forth a number of recommendations to governments to address our complex industry’s challenges. It is great to see Saskatchewan stepping up on set aside and price insurance. These will help with the backlog and make it more affordable for producers to participate in price insurance, injecting some certainty into the coming months.

The province says the deadline for purchasing calf price insurance is being extended from May 28 to June 18.