Long-awaited warming centre opens in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood

A long-awaited overnight warming centre has opened in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

The city and the provincial government have provided Carmichael Outreach with the funds to stay open overnight.

Over a dozen people lined up in the cold waiting for the warming centre to open its doors.

“That’s very nice of the city to have a facility for us at night,” said Stewart Maley, a warming centre guest.

The warming centre was made possible by a $300,000 grant from the city and the province. It will allow Carmichael Outreach to serve an estimated 60 people nightly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the end of May.

“Essentially it is just a place for people just to warm up and rest at the tables that we provide,” said Tyler Gelsinger, executive director for Carmichael Outreach. “It’s just a little gathering spot for people.”

The indoor facility replaces a warming bus provided by the City of Regina. It had been parked outside Carmichael Outreach for the past two weeks.

A coalition of nine faith communities and four front line agencies had lobbied government for a warming centre in the Heritage neighbourhood. Now the Warm Welcome Coalition is following through on a pledge to provide food and volunteers.

“I think churches are pretty committed to wanting to do what they can as best as they can and so this is something that churches can do,” said Russell Mitchell-Walker, with the Warm Welcome Coalition.

The warming centre is being viewed as a stop gap measure to meet an immediate need. Those involved say they remain committed to working toward a solution to end houselessness.