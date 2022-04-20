Male and female U18 AAA Hounds both league champions

The U18 AAA Notre Dame female and male Hounds are provincial champions in the same season for the first time since 2010. (Photos courtesy Jeremy Mylymok and Notre Dame Hounds high school media club) The U18 AAA Notre Dame female and male Hounds are provincial champions in the same season for the first time since 2010. (Photos courtesy Jeremy Mylymok and Notre Dame Hounds high school media club)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener