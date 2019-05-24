

CTV Regina





Police say a man who is at a “high risk to reoffend sexually” is living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

Police say Jason Paul Thorne, 42, has a criminal history that involves sexual offences and is known to reoffend. He also poses a high risk for acts of sexual offences against female children, according to police.

He will be living in the area under a number of conditions. Those conditions include following a treatment program, not being in the presence of children under the age of 18 unless he accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history. He is also not allowed to consume or purchase alcohol and must immediately report any relationships to his parole supervisor.

He is currently on a statutory release and is scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on Sept. 9, police say.

He is described an Indigenous man weighing approximately 170 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500.