Man dead after crash connected to train derailment near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP

A 57-year-old man from the R.M. of Lajord is dead after the road maintenance vehicle he was driving collided with a train on Thursday afternoon.

It happened about three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. at a level crossing around 12 p.m. Thursday on the 2154 grid road, one kilometre north of Highway 364.

According to police, the truck was driving southbound and was hit by the eastbound train at a level crossing. The man was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported to police.

The man's family has been notified and Victim Services have been made available.

Police said initial reports indicated fuel may have leaked from the derailed train cars.

CN Police remained on scene Thursday evening and will continue the investigation.

Edgeley, Sask. is about 53 kilometres northeast of Regina.