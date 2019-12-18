REGINA -- After being found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm, a judge ruled that Gioulian Nikdima will serve three years in prison and be deported from Canada.

He was found guilty in September of the crime he committed in March, 2016.

Nikdima met the woman on the dating website Plenty of Fish.

The victim did not consent to the violent sexual assault. The judge relayed that her withdrawal was communicated by screams.

The crown was looking for a five year sentence while the defense was asking for three.

“The sentence was less than we asked for,” Crown Prosecutor Randene Zielke said. “We asked for a sentence of five years which we thought was warranted in this case given the circumstances. We believed there were sufficient aggravating factors and case law supporting our position, but the judge went with the defense.”

The judge said a three year sentence is the usual starting point for a sexual assault against an adult.

“I think the judge considered all the circumstances, both of the offender and the victim,” defense lawyer Barry Nychuk said. “I thought it was a well thought out decision.”

Nikdima moved to Canada from Greece in 2013. It’s unknown when he will be deported.

He is eligible to appeal the decision in the next 30 days.