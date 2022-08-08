Missing children found safe in South Dakota, Amber Alert ends

UPDATE: The two children at the centre of the Amber Alert have been found safe in South Dakota. A previous story continues below.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP for a seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy.

Both children are believed to be with 50-year-old Benjamin Martin Moore of Eastend, Sask.

Moore is described as five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs, with black hair.

They may be travelling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox, Alberta license plate CGC2492.

The mother of the children is believed to be travelling with them.

The alert noted that they may have entered the United States.

The public is instructed that if you have information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or 1-877-SOAMBER (762-6237).

Updates will be issued on the Sask. Alert website: saskalert.ca.