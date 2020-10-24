REGINA -- The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are spending the final weekend before the provincial election on the highway, visiting a number of communities as they make their final push with voters.

NDP leader Ryan Meili is putting a focus on the rural constituencies. After a stop in Regina on Saturday, he visited the Indian Head – Milestone and Last Mountain – Touchwood on Saturday to give candidates in those areas an extra push.

“We’ve been putting on a lot of miles and been to a lot of constituencies and a lot of rural constituencies. Jared Clarke and Thera Nordal are particular excellent candidates,” he said.

He said during the final days of the campaign, his party is hoping to connect with voters who are still on the fence.

“There still are folks who make up their mind in these last couple of days,” Meili said. “They want to see what the campaign has to say all the way throughout and so it’s really important for us to keep up the work.”

On Sunday, Meili will visit Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Batoche.

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe is focusing on more urban centres in his final days of campaigning. On Saturday, he made stops in Moose Jaw, Regina and Saskatoon.

“The bulk of the population live in those two urban centres when you throw in Moose Jaw, North Battleford and Prince Albert, you do have a large percentage of the population here in the province,” Moe said. “So it should come as no surprise that both leaders, all leaders of parties, are spending some time in rural Saskatchewan.”

But Moe said the rural constituencies haven’t been ignored throughout his campaign, especially in the earlier days.

“We have been in a number of rural constituencies, as well as in the lead up to the campaign we had visited not every, but in the weeks leading up to it, virtually most of the constituencies across the province,” Moe said. “This is a government that serves all of the people of this province.”

Moe said he will be in Prince Albert on Sunday morning.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of voting in this election. Advanced polls close on Saturday at 8 p.m.

