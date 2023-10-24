Montana low expected to bring second blast of winter to parts of Sask.

Following the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Saskatchewan, a Montana low is now expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres in southeastern parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has now issued a snowfall warning for areas that include Weyburn, Estevan and Carlyle.

The warning was issued shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday morning and then taper off overnight, according to ECCC.

“Areas closest to the American border will see the highest amounts with 24 hour total snowfall accumulations close to 20 cm,” ECCC said on its website.

ECCC said the early snowfall is a reminder for residents that more consistent winter conditions are not far off and that people should prepare for winter driving conditions and falling temperatures.

Current watches and warnings can be read here while up-to-date road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.