Moose Jaw minor hockey team finalists for "Good Deeds Cup"

The Moose Jaw U15 A Warriors are one of twelve regional finalists for this year’s Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, which tasks minor hockey teams in Canada to create a good deed to promote inclusiveness in hockey.

The U15 A Warriors decided to host a newcomers to Canada skate where they provided one-on-one instruction and equipment for participants to try skating for the first time.

“It was a really good idea and I’m glad that we could have this opportunity to do this because it’s a really good feeling when you can make someone’s day by doing something like that,” said Moose Jaw U15 A Warriors captain, Logan Hunter.

The team’s head coach, Dan Bechard, said he was proud of his team for the work they put into this campaign.

“The level of fun and level of encouragement, activity, and leadership that these kids have shown, that’s where I’m really proud,” Bechard said. “Seeing how my team has grown throughout the season. That is kind of the icing on the cake”

As one of the regional finalists, the team has received $2,000 to go to a charity of their choice.

The Warriors chose the Moose Jaw Multicultural Society and hope be able to give them the $100,000 grand prize.

“It is very exciting that now we can potentially give them $100,000 and help them out so much more,” said Hunter.

No team from Saskatchewan has ever won the Good Deeds Cup, which began in 2016.

The Warriors are the only Saskatchewan team left in the running for this year’s title and have felt support from all over the province.

“I can’t believe how much support we’ve gotten from the province. We have people advocating and sharing our story. From the Moose Jaw Warriors, The WHL (Western Hockey League), The SJHL (Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League), as well, people like Premier Scott Moe and Warriors alumni Theo Fleury all pushing us to get those extra votes,” said Bechard.

You can vote once a day until April 2 here. The winner will be announced live during Hockey Night in Canada on April 16.