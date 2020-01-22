This is a lovely artisanal-style loaf that you can easily make a home with hardly any work at all!

Makes 1 loaf

In a large mixing bowl, combine:

3 cups all-purpose flour (or 1 ½ cups whole wheat and 1 ½ cups all-purpose)

2-3 tsp salt

¼ cup dried currants or ½ cup raisins

¼ cup hulled sunflower seeds, unsalted

¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp sesame seeds

¾ cup nuts, preferably walnuts halves or pecan halves

In a glass measuring cup or small bowl, mix together:

1 ½ cups warm water

1 tbsp dry yeast

2 tbsp olive oil

Stir until the yeast is dissolved. Add to the flour mixture all at once and stir well with a wooden spoon. Dough will be soft. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside on the counter for several hours, up to 30 hours. The longer the dough sits, the more is will get a sour taste like sour dough. During this time, the dough will rise and fall and rise and fall and get somewhat bubbly.

Gently turn the dough onto a floured board (do not punch down) so as to protect the air bubbles in the dough. Gently form into a round loaf. Transfer the dough to a piece of parchment paper. Cover with the bowl and let rise 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, place a large oven-proof pot in the oven. Turn heat to 425°F.

Once dough has risen, dust the top with a tablespoon of flour. Gently rub the flour over the surface. Make one or two shallow slashes with a knife on the top of the bread.

Remove the pot from the oven and using oven mitts, pick the dough up with the parchment paper and transfer the dough and parchment paper to the pot. Be careful not to burn yourself. Cover with an oven-proof lid or tightly with aluminium foil. Bake for 45 minutes.

Remove the lid or foil, reduce the heat to 350°F, and bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Remove the bread to a cooling rack. Parchment paper can be reused for additional loafs.