Quick Dick’s Rhubarb BBQ Sauce and the Prairie Pull

PRAIRIE PULL

The Rhubarb-BQ Sawce:

1 onion

3 cloves garlic

3/4 cup burboun

1/2 cup tomato paste

1-1/2 cup ketchup

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp liquid smoke (woodland hickory)

1/4 cup worchester

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups rhubarb

1 tsp burnt canoe

-In saucepan Mince onion/garlic, chop rhubarb and sautee in the burboun until onions are translucent and rhubarb softens.

-Add remaining ingredients to saucepan and bring to boil for 5 mins, then simmer for about 30 min.

-Cool overnight and blend into a smooth consistency.

Pea Salad (Can serve hot or cold):

3 cups whole dried yellow peas

1 cup quinoa

3 cups chicken stock

798ml can if diced tomatoes

1 onion

3 cloves garlic

2 TBSP chili powder

2 TSP chili flakes

Lime juice to taste

-Sauté onions garlic chilli powder and chilli flakes until fragrant.

-Add chicken stock and peas. Cook on high pressure for 45 minutes.

-Release pressure and add tomatoes and quinoa. Stir lightly replace lid and cook on high pressure for another five minutes.

-Release pressure stir and refrigerate. Add lime juice to taste before eating.

Venison Marinade:

5 lbs venison backstrap

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp dry mustard

Dash of tobasco

2 cloves pressed garlic

-Refrigerate overnight in a Ziploc bag.

-smoke venison 1 hour on cold smoke

-place in pan and add leftover marinade, 1 cup of BBQ sauce along with 1/2 can of beer.

-cover and smoke at 200F until internal temp is at 185

-pull, add BBQ sauce and cooked juice to acquire desired consistency

-return to smoker for 30 min and enjoy!