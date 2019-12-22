REGINA -- Nearly a year ago, Aaron Driol was injured. As a result he has been nearly immobile, and out of work.

His mother recently nominated him for a contest put on by the Federated Co-op called Holiday Helpers, which aims to help those in need during the holidays.

“It was a big surprise. It was really cool to receive.” Driol said.

He recently was given approval from his doctor to begin walking again.

“It’s been a bit of a rough year and that’s kind of what the purpose of the giveaway was and I was really grateful that I was chosen.”

The gift basket contained around $100 in goodies like candies, chips, and other assorted Co-op food items, as well as a $250 gift card. He said the gifts have been a big help during an expensive time of year.

According to Co-op, the campaign takes place in December.