A family-fun way to transform leftover pot roast!

Serves 6

3 cups shredded beef from a leftover pot roast

1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

1 finely chopped small hot pepper, optional

3 green onions, sliced

½ cup corn niblets

2/3 cup diced red pepper

1/3 cup BBQ sauce

Horseradish Mayo

¼ c mayonnaise

¼ cup horseradish

¼ cup sour cream or yogurt

¼ cup Dijon mustard

6 large flour or corn tortillas

Salsa, for serving

In a large bowl, combine the beef, cheese, hot pepper, onions, corn, red pepper and BBQ sauce. Mix well.

In a medium bowl, mix together the mayo, horseradish, sour cream and mustard.

Lay one tortilla on a work surface. Smear the top with some horseradish mayo, covering the entire top. On one side pile on some beef filling. Fold over the other wide of the tortilla to encase the filling. Set it inside a preheated panini press or you can pan fry the quesadilla over medium-low heat in a little oil until brown and cheese has melted. Cut in half and serve with some salsa. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, or refrigerate the filled and sauce for another time.