Turkey Cutlets with Tomato-Caper Sauce
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 11:30AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2:38PM CST
A wonderfully delicious way to enjoy turkey cutlets. Feel free to switch the tequila for whisky or white wine.
Serves 2-3
2 large turkey cutlets, about ¼” thick
1 egg
¼ cup 35% cream
¼ cup water
½ cup flour*
1 tbsp paprika
2 tsp dried thyme leaves
2 tsp salt
1 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp pepper
1 tomato, diced
2 tbsp finely diced onion
¼ cup tequila
½ cup 35% cream
1 tbsp capers, including some juice
1 tbsp mustard, such as Dijon
Oil, for frying
In a bowl, whisk together the egg, cream and water. Add the cutlets and let soak about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a bowl or disposable bag, combine the flour, paprika, thyme leaves, salt, garlic powder and pepper.
Preheat a skillet on medium-high heat. Dredge the cutlets, one at a time, in the flour mixture being sure to thoroughly coat both sides of each cutlet. Lay the cutlet into the hot skillet and fry about 5 minutes per side. Remove cooked cutlets to a plate.
In the same skillet, saute the tomato and onion for several minutes. Deglaze the pan with ¼ cup tequila. Add about ½ cup cream, the capers and juice, and mustard. Let sauce simmer until thickened, adding more cream if necessary. Taste and add salt, if required.
Slice the cutlets into ½ wide slices. Lay on a serving plate and spoon over the sauce.
* gluten free flour can be used. Another option is to use ¼ cup flour + ¼ cup mushroom dust by pulverizing about 3 dried shittake mushrooms.