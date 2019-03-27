

The Wheatland Cafe





A wonderfully delicious way to enjoy turkey cutlets. Feel free to switch the tequila for whisky or white wine.

Serves 2-3

2 large turkey cutlets, about ¼” thick

1 egg

¼ cup 35% cream

¼ cup water

½ cup flour*

1 tbsp paprika

2 tsp dried thyme leaves

2 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp pepper

1 tomato, diced

2 tbsp finely diced onion

¼ cup tequila

½ cup 35% cream

1 tbsp capers, including some juice

1 tbsp mustard, such as Dijon

Oil, for frying

In a bowl, whisk together the egg, cream and water. Add the cutlets and let soak about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a bowl or disposable bag, combine the flour, paprika, thyme leaves, salt, garlic powder and pepper.

Preheat a skillet on medium-high heat. Dredge the cutlets, one at a time, in the flour mixture being sure to thoroughly coat both sides of each cutlet. Lay the cutlet into the hot skillet and fry about 5 minutes per side. Remove cooked cutlets to a plate.

In the same skillet, saute the tomato and onion for several minutes. Deglaze the pan with ¼ cup tequila. Add about ½ cup cream, the capers and juice, and mustard. Let sauce simmer until thickened, adding more cream if necessary. Taste and add salt, if required.

Slice the cutlets into ½ wide slices. Lay on a serving plate and spoon over the sauce.

* gluten free flour can be used. Another option is to use ¼ cup flour + ¼ cup mushroom dust by pulverizing about 3 dried shittake mushrooms.