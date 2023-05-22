Multiple house fires under investigation in Regina

Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home in North Central early Monday morning. (Courtesy: Regina Fire) Fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home in North Central early Monday morning. (Courtesy: Regina Fire)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener