Residents of the Muskowekwan First Nation are speaking out about a crime and drug epidemic in their community.

"Two murders, teenagers hanging themselves, shootings going on, people breaking and entering, people high on drugs, meth is high out here," Merlin Wolfe said.

According to Wolfe his family witnessed a shooting last week, two houses away from where they live. Wolfe says it happened just after school and many children were on their way home.

“My three grandchildren watched that. A lot of other kids saw it. My little granddaughter said ‘poppa I saw a guy get shot,’” Wolfe said. “How do you explain that? (This) is because of gangs and the trap houses."

On May 23 at 3:45pm, RCMP say numerous suspects drove a stolen Ford Explorer into the village in Muskowekwan. Wolfe says his family witnessed three men wearing facemasks pull up to the house and then began chasing a man on foot with the stolen vehicle.

“They chased him right around the house and they bumped him (with the vehicle). One guy jumped out the vehicle and he had a gun and he kicked the guy down and shot him point blank. The guy got up and he fell back down and they took off.”

Wolfe says numerous people said the man had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Wolfe now wants the community’s leadership to take a strong stand against gangs and drugs, but also install surveillance cameras to monitor and record crime activity. He also wants the First Nation to invest in more opportunities for the youth.

“When you see young little kids, 10, 11 years-old walking around with 40s, hiding 40s and smoking drugs, it’s sad. You know there’s something wrong with your community,” added Wolfe.

Wolfe says everyone knows where the drug houses are in Muskowekwan and leadership is choosing not to take action.

“They know (drugs) are being sold out here. They know where these houses are and they don’t want to shut them down. Our children are more important.”

"Chief and council aren't excluded when we talk about being frightened for our community, especially our kids. My mother was a witness. She shut her eyes when they guy pulled out the gun. It was broad daylight. We’re all scared." said Councillor Holly Geddes.

Geddes says the First Nation hosted an emergency community meeting the following Friday with a focus on the violence and the drug epidemic.

“The meth crisis is real. It is a crisis in most of our (First Nation) communities, it's alarming and it's very, very scary and we need help,” said Geddes.

Punnichy RCMP explained what happened to the community members and representatives from the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council and the White Raven Healing Lodge assisted in the meeting.

“We wrote down all the suggestions from the community members. We will meet again in the next two weeks and we are considering all of the recommendations,” said Geddes.

Some suggestions from the community included the rehabilitation for drug users, banning drugs and the possible eviction and banishment of drug dealers. Geddes says a night curfew for children is also being considered.

“For me as a leader of my community, we need everyone involved. It’s a crisis. We need everybody’s help, including the provincial and federal government. I know the leadership has a plan,” said Geddes.

Mental health services for the community is now in place and night security will patrol the First Nation from 9pm to 9am daily. File Hills Qu’Appelle health staff is also assisting the local school with counselling services for the students.

Geddes said both the suspect and the victim of this incident are not from the first nation.

“We do not know them, they do not live in our community. The victim was from the George Gordon First Nation,” said Geddes.

Punnichy RCMP is currently looking for Donelly Nanaquatung of Regina. He is charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of a firearm in a vehicle in connection with the incident.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. RCMP is asking the public that if they see Nanaquatung, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 or police.