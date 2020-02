REGINA -- National NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to visit the Unifor members locked out of the Co-op Refinery on Monday afternoon.

In a release, the NDP says Singh is visiting the picket line to "stand in support of workers" working to negotiate with the refinery.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Federated Co-op CEO Scott Banda is also expected to speak in Regina at 1 p.m.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table on Friday, but Unifor said negotiations broke down before the end of the day.