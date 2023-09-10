Nearly 4,500 runners take to the streets for 2023 Queen City Marathon

Streets across Regina are blocked off for this year’s Queen City Marathon (QCM) as runners from all walks of life complete full, half and 10 kilometre races on Sunday.

The course begins in Wascana Park and spreads across the city including portions of downtown, Lakeview and north of Dewdney Avenue.

A full list of road closures, reduced traffic areas and parking restrictions can be found here. https://runqcm.ca/race-weekend/road-closures

Nearly 4,500 runners were registered to compete in the weekend long event.

In-person races began on Friday with a night time five kilometre race.

Saturday was marked by the children’s mini-marathon as well as the family five kilometre race.

This year the QCM celebrates a new personal best – its 23rd anniversary. The event is Saskatchewan’s largest marathon race weekend according to its website.

The event also serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

A venue of fundraising – the 34 fundraising organizations raised a total of $19,444 as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

