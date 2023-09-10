No injuries reported after towed tanker truck tips over on Victoria Avenue
Emergency services are on the scene of an accident involving a tanker truck in the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Tower Road.
Police responded to the accident at 10:30 a.m. according to a news release.
A truck hauling a tanker was abruptly stopped after its trailer tipped over, sending its payload into the westbound lanes of Victoria Avenue.
One side of the tanker was visibly damaged from the accident. The truck hauling the load appeared to be undamaged.
No injuries were reported from the scene, according to police.
Westbound traffic on Victoria Avenue was blocked off to ensure the public’s safety, police say.
Drivers were encouraged to find an alternate route. Westbound traffic was diverted onto Eastgate Drive.
Just after 1 p.m., crews succesfully flipped the tanker back onto its wheels.
At 2:20 p.m. Victoria Avenue was reopened to normal traffic.
(David Prisciak/CTV News)
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) inspecting the scene. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
Regina fire and police were on scene of a tipped truck at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Tower Road. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
(David Prisciak/CTV News)
(David Prisciak/CTV News)
