REGINA -- University of Regina students will not be seeing a tuition decrease in 2020, but the school says it has reduced just under $200 in fees.

“The university appreciates the difficult financial circumstances that many students are facing, we’ve heard the calls to reduce tuition,” Thomas Chase, the interim president of the University of Regina, said in a video statement.

“However, like many Canadian post-secondary institutions, the University of Regina is simply not in a position to waive or reduce tuition."

While classes at the school will remain online for the Fall 2020 semester, Chase said many of the university’s costs, like salaries, taxes and other expenditures, have stayed static or increased in some cases.

While tuition will not be going down, Chase noted some other measures the university is taking.

The school will be waiving or suspending $188 in fees for students enrolled in the fall semester.

Tuition levels will remain frozen for the 2020-21 school year. The school also says it has distributed $320,000 through Student Emergency Funds. Financial holds, parking fees and late payment fees have also been suspended.