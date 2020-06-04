REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting one new COVID-19 case and six recoveries on Thursday.

The new case is in the Saskatoon area, the province said in a news release.

The province has reported 648 total COVID-19 cases; 29 are considered active. A total of 608 people have recovered from the virus.

“There have been just 10 new cases this past week,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a press conference on Thursday. “This is the lowest number of new cases in any seven day period since COVID-19 was first detected back in March.”

There are two people in hospital, both in the ICU in Saskatoon.

There have been a total of 257 cases from the far north, 170 from Saskatoon, 112 from the north, 80 from Regina, 17 from the south and 12 central region.

There have been 143 cases linked to travel, 389 from large gatherings, 77 with no known exposure and 39 still under investigation.

There are 96 cases in people under the age of 19, 230 between 20 and 39, 198 between 40 and 59, 106 between 60 and 79, and 18 over the age of 80. The cases continue to be 52 per cent female and 48 per cent male.

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

To date, Saskatchewan has performed 49,915 COVID-19 tests.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at a press conference in Regina and 2:30 p.m. Thursday. That conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.