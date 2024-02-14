'Operated for as long as we could': Local Indigenous newspaper announces hiatus

After 27 years in the business, Eagle Feather News is halting its production of its paper.

The news comes after Editor In-Chief Kerry Benjoe said their ad sale revenues have been on a steady decline since the introduction of the Online News Act in June of 2023.

“We operated for as long as we could. We put out the December paper and when we looked at our finances, it wasn’t economically feasible, we couldn’t do it,” she explained.

The outlet did not print a January or February copy because of the financial hardship.

“I wrote an editorial just explaining where we are at and it was probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to do because I had to come to the realization that, you know, maybe we wouldn’t be able to survive this,” Benjoe said.

A professor with the First Nations University of Canada said this hiatus is profound, not just for the Indigenous community, but for everyone.

“Thinking about Eagle Feather News going on hiatus is a bit like you finally got a seat at the table now they are burning down the restaurant. Media tends to find a way but I think now more than ever, we just need the public to see,” said Merelda Fiddler-Potter, Assistant Professor with the First Nations University of Canada.

Eagle Feather News is not on an indefinite hiatus, but is looking for other financial help.

“This is significant and hopefully, you know, there are some advertisers out there who see the value in a newspaper like Eagle Feather News,” explained Fiddler-Potter.

The outlet is unsure how long it will be on hiatus for but will continue to update the community on the state of Eagle Feather News going forward.