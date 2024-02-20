Pats shutout Hitmen before embarking on U.S. road trip

Tanner Howe had a goal and three assists while Ewan Huet made 38 saves on route to his first career Western Hockey League (WHL) shutout as the Regina Pats defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-0 on Family Day Monday.

Tye Spencer scored twice including his 20th of the season, Jaxsin Vaughan picked up a goal and an assist, Braxton Whitehead had two assists, while 11 different Pats players recorded at least a point in the win that improves the teams’ record to 21-29-4-2, five points back of the final playoff spot in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Corbin Vaughan also returned to the Pats’ lineup after missing 31 games following surgery on a lower body injury and had a fight and multiple hits early on in the game.

The win also gave the Pats the 4-0 season series sweep over the Hitmen and marked the final time they will see an Alberta opponent this regular season.

Huet, entered the Monday afternoon matinee with a .935 save percentage against the Hitmen this year and was a major difference-maker for the Pats.

“He kept momentum on our side, even when they had a little push he made a really big save at the start of the second period there where it could’ve been a 1-1 hockey game. He made a few other big saves for us that kept momentum in our favour until we came alive again,” Pats head coach Brad Herauf said following the game.

Huet’s saves early in the middle frame allowed the Pats to score a season-high five goals in the second period.

The Pats will now leave for Spokane Wednesday morning before opening their six-game U.S. Division road trip against the Chiefs on Friday night.

For the Pats it is the first time in over five years the team will head on a trip through the U.S. Division.