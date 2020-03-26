REGINA -- Police are reminding the public of the dangers of illicit drugs after the death of a 19-year-old woman from a possible overdose.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street around 1:10 a.m. on March 11, where the woman was pronounced dead by EMS. The woman has been identified and her family has been notified, police said in a news release.

Her name won’t be released at this time.

Police say test results show the presence of fentanyl and carfentanyl. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who is experiencing an overdose or believes someone is experiencing an overdose should call 911. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects people from possession charges if they call 911 for help.

Naloxone kits are also available.