REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week.

The pair will meet in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Moe has been raising concerns about western Canadian representation in parliament since the federal election, where the Liberal Party did not win any seats in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

“Following the election of Prime Minister Trudeau’s minority government, I raised three Saskatchewan priorities that I will be emphasizing with the Prime Minister: adjusting the inequitable equalization formula, putting a one-year pause on the carbon tax so federal and provincial officials can re-evaluate Saskatchewan’s plan to address climate change, and expanding market access for Saskatchewan exports,” Moe said.

“In each case, we are proposing reasonable actions the Prime Minister and his minority government can take that will show he is prepared to address the concerns and frustrations of Saskatchewan people.”

Moe also said he is looking forward to a productive meeting with the Prime Minister.