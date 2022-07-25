Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
The presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increased in Regina’s wastewater last week, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
The U of R said approximately 29 per cent of the viral load detected was BA.4 and BA.5 – up from approximately 20 per cent last week.
The Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant remained dominant in wastewater, making up around 54 per cent of the viral load.
Provincially, BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for the majority of cases sequenced by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory for the period of June 26-July 9, according to the Government of Saskatchewan’s latest Integrated Epidemiology Situation Report.
The report said 13.1 per cent of cases were BA.4 and 52.5 per cent were BA.5.
Overall, COVID-19 levels increased and remain high in the latest wastewater report, released Monday. The U of R said the viral load has stabilized above the levels detected during the Delta wave in 2021.
