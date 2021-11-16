Regina Bypass closed due to ice, poor visibility

REGINA -

The Regina Bypass, Highway #1 to Balgonie and Highway #6 to Southey are closed due to icy driving conditions and poor visibility.

Across the province, an intensifying low is making conditions hazardous with heavy snowfall accumulation, gusting winds, the potential for freezing rain and possible whiteout blizzard conditions.

#SKHwy99: Jct #SKHwy6 to Craven, Travel Not Recommended, Ice Covered, Drifting Snow, Reduced Visibility at 2021-11-16 15:59. — Highway Hotline (@SKGovHwyHotline) November 16, 2021

Travel is not recommended on select highways around the city, as residents of the area braces for a significant winter storm.

#SKHwy1: Balgonie to Regina, Closed, Icy or Slippery Sections, Poor Visibility at 2021-11-16 16:00. — Highway Hotline (@SKGovHwyHotline) November 16, 2021

Up to 10 cm of snow is anticipated in Regina, and officials are recommending people stay off the road.

City of Regina snow removal crews are out in full-force in the city. According to Tyler Bien, manager of roadway seasonal operations, ice control crews have been sandings and applying other methods of ice control since 6 a.m.

“If there is enough accumulation of snow, which would be five centimeters, then we would trigger a systematic plow where then we would plow the roads in a systematic fashion starting with the category one roads and then the twos and the threes to follow,” Bien told reporters on Tuesday.

The City recommended people take care while driving, and avoid driving if they feel uncomfortable.

High wind speeds have created some challenges for SaskPower

“High winds and blowing snow or freezing rain can lead to what's called line galloping,” Joel Cherry with SaskPower said. “So, ice builds up on a powerline. High winds blow across the line and cause the lines to essentially bounce up and down, which can cause outages and that was the cause of an outage affected Shaunovan earlier today.”

SaskPower feels its system is ready but they’ll be watching as the storm evolves overnight.