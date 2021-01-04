REGINA -- Regina Crime Stoppers received 1,125 anonymous tips in 2020. It’s a 13 per cent decrease from last year’s total tips received at 1,295.

Last year was still the third-highest historical number of tips the service has seen since it began operating in the city in 1984.

Of those tips received, 13 arrests were made, and 20 charges have been laid, that’s down from last year’s total of 25 and 62. Cases cleared only dropped from 58 to 52 in 2020, which the service says indicates the program is working.

A total of 11 tip payments were made, amounting to $5,200 awarded to tipsters.

Those who receive tips said they did receive calls about too many people gathering under the public health order and other COVID-19 related issues.

Regina Crime Stoppers provides a way for the public to report criminal activity or missing people in an anonymous way.

Members of the public can call 1-800-222-TIPS, download the Crime Stoppers App, or visit the website to report any tips.

Since it was created in 1984, over $11.2 million in stolen property and drugs have been recovered with the help of Regina Crime Stoppers.