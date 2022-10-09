Regina firefighters respond to early morning house fire

Units of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were active early Sunday morning dealing with a house fire in central Regina.

Firefighters with RFPS responded to reports of a house fire on the 800 block of Princess Street, according to a tweet by Regina Fire.

Emergency services were on the scene just after 12 a.m. and reported the fire to be under control.

No one was injured during the incident, RFPS said.

The house fire is currently under investigation.